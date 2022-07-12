OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Giddy-up, partner! There’s a wild-west themed block party in Downtown Oswego this August. The announcement comes from Mayor Billow Barlow after a successful Independence Day Block Party in Downtown Oswego.

“The 2022 Independence Day block party was a huge success, drawing a large crowd downtown to enjoy live music, plenty of activities for kids, and support our downtown small businesses,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our second block party will have even more fun activities, awesome music and plenty of dining options during the event.”

The second block party will take place on August 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and feature live music and family activities like ziplining and a motorcycle stunt show. There will also be plenty of craft and food vendors.