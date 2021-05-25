Oswego mayor announces small business recipients of grant funding provided through American Rescue Plan

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced recipients of the City of Oswego’s COVID-19 REVIVAL grant program, funded by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

The program was first announced in April, and the original allocation of $150,000 was raised to $225,000 after an influx of applications. To be eligible, businesses had to demonstrate that they suffered hardship due to the pandemic and had to propose a project in response to the pandemic.







“We received a great deal of interest in the program, further demonstrating the need and continued assistance our local, small business owners need during this difficult time,” Barlow said.

“Our REVIVIAL grant funding will help businesses fully recover from the pandemic while allowing for businesses to tackle additional improvement projects and enhancements to safely serve customers moving forward,” said Barlow.

Some recipients of grants were Garafolo’s Imports, Oswego Tea Company, In-Vogue Salon & Spa, Wade’s Diner, and Vona’s Restaurant.

“Vona’s Restaurant and the entire Vona Family is extremely humbled and thankful for the City of Oswego’s REVIVAL Grant that has been awarded to us through Mayor Barlow and the Economic Development Office. With this grant, we will be able to complete our outdoor dining project. We are grateful to our mayor and all the work he has done for our community,” said David Haight of Vona’s Restaurant.