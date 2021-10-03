Oswego mayor announces ‘Youth Night’ at SUNY Oswego Lakers hockey game October 29

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has announced that the city, along with the Oswego City Youth Bureau will host a “Youth Night” through the Oswego State Men’s Laker Hockey Team at a hockey game this October.

“Youth Night” will take place on October 29 as a collaboration with SUNY Oswego. There will be 135 free youth admission tickets available in sections 51 and 53 in the arena for kids who live in Oswego.

“We’re thrilled to partner with SUNY Oswego and the Men’s Laker Hockey Team to offer an opportunity for children to attend a hockey game and meet the team. I encourage Oswego families to take advantage of this great opportunity to have a fun night out at the game to kick off the busy Halloween weekend,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

Families attending the game are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m. at the arena on Oct 29 for a random drawing of names, and the winning children will get to drop the puck on the ice at the start of the game against Hobart at 7 p.m. There will also be a meet-and-greet opportunity with the Lakers Hockey Team and a group photo opportunity.

Masks are required for all attendees. Tickets are first come first serve and can be claimed by calling the Oswego City Youth Bureau (Jen Losurdo) at 315-349-3451 ext. 3451.