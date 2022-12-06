OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow announced Tuesday, December 6 that the City of Oswego and SUNY Oswego Men’s basketball team are partnering to host a youth basketball night on Friday, January 6.

The youth night will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the SUNY Oswego Lakers basketball court at SUNY Oswego. 100 spots will be reserved for kids to attend the game free of charge.

Sponsored by the City of Oswego, Precision Sign Vinyl and Tees, Jabber’s Wing Sauce and PJC Contracting, free T-shirts will be provided, as well as, autographs after the game.

During the middle of the game, three kids will be randomly selected for some fun at halftime on the court.

“We are pleased to team up with our partners at SUNY Oswego to offer Oswego families a night of free fun at the SUNY men’s basketball game,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the sponsors who partnered with the city to come together and make this event happen.”

The 100 seats will be provided on a first come first served basis. All children must have at least one parent attend with them.

Parents will have to pay for their ticket only. Please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau to register your child and provide a T-shirt size. 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451.