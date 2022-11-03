According to most child experts, children can start enjoying ice skating as early as 2 years old.

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR) — The James P. Cullinan Rink in Oswego is offering free open ice skating this year starting Friday, November 11.

Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday, November 3 that the Cullinan Rink will offer ice skates for two dollars a pair at Kingsford Park School.

The news comes after the city purchased several pairs of skates varying all different sizes last winter.

The rink is also offering ice rentals for private parties and events at 150 dollars an hour.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the 2022-2023 free open skating season and I’m very excited to be able to provide affordable skate rentals to improve accessibility to free skate and our rinks,” says Mayor Barlow.

“By providing low-cost ice skates, we give all Oswego families the opportunity to enjoy a fun, active winter activity.”

Barlow noted that on Nov. 11, due to local schools being out of session for the day, the city will open the rink from noon to 2 PM.

The Hours of operation are as follows:

Free Open Skate Hours of Operation Tuesday 6:00 pm-7:00 pm Family Skate Wednesday Closed Thursday Closed Friday 8:30 pm-10:00 pm Public Skate Saturday 5:30 pm-7:00 pm Family Skate

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm Public Skate Sunday 5:30 pm-7:30 pm Family Skate

7:00 pm-10:00 pm Public Skate

For additional information or questions concerning public skating sessions, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.