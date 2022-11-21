SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mayor Barlow has partnered with former Mayor of Central Square, Millard “Mudd” Murphy, and Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair to hold the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive at Oswego City Hall.

The program was created in 2014 when Mudd Murphy coordinated with Oswego County elected officials to create several distribution locations around Syracuse.

Through this program, shoes that were collected and brought to the Discount Shoe Repair were then repaired and redistributed to the Rescue Mission of Syracuse for those in need.

According to the City of Oswego press release, since 2014, Mudd Murphy and Ralph Rotella have collected, repaired, and redistributed more than 20,000 pairs of shoes.

This year, the Oswego City Hall drop-off location will be in the lobby on the first floor of City Hall near the bottom of the staircase.

“Every year, I’m honored to partner with Mudd and Ralph to collect shoes to be repaired and brought to the Rescue Mission for those most in need. Thank you to all Oswego residents and city employees who have generously supported the shoe drive in previous years. I am sure we will have a great response once again this year,” says Mayor Barlow.

The shoe drive at City Hall starts on November 21 and will run through Friday, December 9.