ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a COVID briefing with the media by phone at 2:30 p.m. Earlier Monday, Cuomo made an announcement at Suffolk County Community College, where a mass vaccination site has been set up at the college campus.

Since coming online last week, the SCCC site has administered more than 20,000 vaccine doses, Gov. Cuomo said. “We are making progress, the numbers are better than they were, but we have not beaten COVID,” he said. “Do not kid yourself. We can beat COVID, but we haven’t beaten COVID. This beast can flare up again, a new variant can flare up again. We still have to be diligent, and affirmative, and we need to get the vaccine in people’s arms. Yes, the vaccine can win the war, but we need people to take it.”