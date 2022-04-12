OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the schedule for the Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage on the Oswego River for 2022.

These free concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and begin June 30. There will be no concert on July 28, however, since Harborfest kicks off that day.

“We have an exciting lineup of bands this year, with local fan favorites and several new groups to the Oswego area. We have exciting things happening in downtown Oswego and I hope the Summer Concert Series will draw both residents and visitors alike, to enjoy quality live music, experience downtown, our Farmer’s Market and see our beautiful waterfront,” Barlow said.

Schedule

June 30: Off the Reservation

July 7: The Swooners

July 14: The Sky Coasters

July 21: Tink Bennet & Tailor Made

July 28: NO CONCERT — HARBORFEST

August 4: The DeSantis Band

August 11: Long Time Coming

August 18: Billy Joel Guys, A Tribute to Billy Joel

August 25: Menage A Soul

The City of Oswego shares that concertgoers can bring chairs and coolers to Veteran’s Park and that the open container ordinance is lifted for the concerts. For more information, you can call the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at (315) 343-3795.