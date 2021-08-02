Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announces $30,000 grant to go towards Harborfest 2022

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow just announced a grant of $30,000 to go towards Harborfest 2022.

Specifically, Oswego Harbor Festivals Inc. received the funds, and the grant came from the $200,000 The City of Oswego has used so far from the American Rescue Plan for not-for-profit organizations in the wake of the pandemic.

Harborfest was cancelled for the second year in a row, and this year it was due to ongoing uncertainty about rising COVID cases.

“Supporting Harborfest is key to the economic health of our local economy and by working together over the next 10 months, I’m confident we can overcome the pandemic and present a festival next year that exceeds expectations and keeps the festival growing and going strong for many more years to come,” Barlow said.

Planning for next year’s Harborfest is now underway, and the event will tentatively take place from July 28-31 in 2022. For more information, visit Oswego Harborfest’s website.