Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announces proactive measures, changes at City Hall for COVID-19

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Billy Barlow announced today several changes coming to Oswego City Hall in preparation of a possible COVID-19 diagnosis.

Included in this are steps local government has taken to ease the burden on city residents. To date, nobody has tested positive for COVID-19 in Oswego County.

City of Oswego’s prepared response to COVID-19:

Free child care available for city residents through Little Luke’s, Oswego YMCA

30 day grace period for tax and fee payments with no penalty or interest

All small business commercial loan payments issued by City of Oswego suspended for 120 days

Transitioned 65% of non-essential City employees to work remotely

City Hall closed daily from 12pm-1pm, all business will be conducted on first floor only

All city documents, applications, permits, forms made available online

Established City Hall assistance line at 315-343-4990

All city council, committee and board meetings will be live streamed only

Amended sick leave policy for city employees

Barlow said city government has been working on pro-active measures “for weeks” and assumed transitioning to working remotely and changing city operations was inevitable.

“Local government has the responsibility to think and act pro-actively in a time of crisis and I’m proud to be taking drastic measures to ensure the protection of both the general public and city employees,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We ask Oswego residents to be patient, make every effort to conduct city business on-line or by phone and continue following rules and guidelines put in place, like social distancing, to limit the possible spread of COVID19 in our area,” Barlow said. Billy Barlow, Mayor City of Oswego

When asked about preparation for this crisis, City of Oswego Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Randy Griffin said, “Oswego is uniquely qualified to address this crisis with cross-trained firefighters who are hazardous materials responders, who know decontamination, and all are certified advanced life support EMS providers, however this is whole community crisis and it will take the whole community to limit this virus’s spread.” City of Oswego Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief, Randy Griffin

The changes in operation at Oswego City Hall, and the suspension of in-person government meetings will remain in effect until further notice. Residents are asked to continue monitoring the city website at www.Oswegony.org or enroll in the city emergency alert system.