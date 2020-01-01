Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow sworn in for second term

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow was sworn in Wednesday night for another term in charge of the Port City.

Barlow was first elected in 2016 as the city’s youngest mayor, and he ran unopposed in 2019.

Barlow most recently passed legislation to help keep Oswego clean. The initiative includes a ban on smoking, vaping and tobacco use on all city property. The fine for littering is going up, and the number of trash cans in the city will double. There will also be a ban on Styrofoam.

The Oswego Common Council was also sworn in Wednesday night.

