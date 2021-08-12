Oswego Mayor fires back at Port of Oswego statement amid tense legal battle over construction

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Port Authority of Oswego has responded to the city in the wake of a judge ruling construction must stop on this new warehouse. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow says the project is not what was originally proposed.

The port countered while the design was revised from a dome to a rectangle, although the location never changed. The mayor fired back on Thursday night.

“Again, it wasn’t a structure we loved, but it was something we could live with, and that’s was the the project I knew about, and that’s why whatever this is that they’re building now, that totally destroys the view isn’t sitting well, not just with me, but the entire community,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow

The port released a statement which reads in part:

Although we are confident in our ultimate success on the merits, we are willing to continue to consider settlement as any responsible litigant would do. This stipulated order reflects our willingness to continue discussions.

Both sides are due back in court next month.