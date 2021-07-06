Oswego Mayor: Port Authority construction ‘one of the worst, most unintelligent decisions ever witnessed’

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has released a statement about the Port Authority’s construction of a large structure in Oswego.

The mayor said that the Port Authority “belligerently misrepresented” the project involving a large structure that many have claimed obscures the Oswego skyline.

Barlow went on to say the Port Authority should “check their own meeting minutes, plans and drawings” before claiming the mayor was made aware of the size and details of the project beforehand.

The statement went on to say :

“The obnoxious structure they are building is not what they proposed and is one of the worst, most unintelligent decisions I have ever witnessed. We are still strongly looking at an injunction and we will stay the course to keep them honest. Contrary to Mr. Scribers Statement last week, the Port Authority did not properly go through the legal process, and we will be exposing more of that in the coming days.” Oswego mayor billy barlow

The mayor went on to thank the Port Authority board for considering changes to the project for the sake of the community, saying it’s important for the Port Authority to understand that the City of Oswego as “more than a port, it is a community”.