OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday a proposal that would provide tax relief to some qualifying individuals.

One proposal would introduce a new tax exemption for people with disabilities with limited income. Another proposal would update and expand existing tax exemptions for Oswego residents over 65-years-old.

The new disability and limited income expansion would provide tax relief in accordance with Real Property Tax Law on a sliding scale, to any disabled person who makes under $37,400. You can see the sliding scale below:

Annual Income Exemption Percentage $29,000 or less 50% $29,001-$29,999 45% $30,000-$30,999 40% $31,000-$31,999 35% $32,000-$32,899 30% $32,900-$33,799 25% $33,800-$34,699 20% $34,700-$35,599 15% $35,600-$36,499 10% $36,500-$37,399 5% New Disability and Limited Income Exemption

The updated and expanded senior citizen tax exemption would raise the income threshold for seniors on exemptions for Oswego property tax. You can see the updated and expanded senior citizen exemption below:

Existing Proposed Exemption Percentage $22,500 or less $29,000 or less 50% $22,501-$23,500 $29,001-$29,999 45% $23,501-$24,500 $30,000-$30,999 40% $24,501-$25,500 $31,000-$31,999 35% $25,501-$26,500 $32,000-$32,899 30% $26,501-$27,500 $32,900-$33,799 25% $27,501-$28,500 $33,800-$34,699 20% $28,501-$29,500 $34,700-$35,599 15% $29,501-$30,500 $35,600-$36,499 10% $36,500-$37,399 5% Senior Citizen Exemption

“Under my proposals, city government is able to ease the tax burden on senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and those who have served our Country by adopting and expanding these tax exemptions allowed under state law,” says Mayor Billy Barlow. “My administration has worked hard to lower taxes and water and sewer bills these last several years. These exemptions can take our efforts one step further by offering additional relief for the folks in our community who need and deserve it most.”

The proposals also include that water and sewer bills will have matching structures to mirror the exemptions. Additionally, qualifying individuals would be able to enroll in assessment roll year which they turn 65.

The Oswego mayor will present his proposal to the common council on Monday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Oswego City Hall. If approved, it would take effect for the 2023 tax roll.