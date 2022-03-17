OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow shared today that he is proposing a new ‘Social District’ for downtown Oswego. This area would allow you to have alcohol in outdoor areas and to take drinks from bars and restaurants into other businesses.

“The creation of a social district will bring more energy and enhance the atmosphere of our revitalized downtown area while giving small businesses another opportunity to expand sales and work together to continue improving our downtown,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We’ve had great success with lifting the open container ordinance during city events and with so many more downtown events scheduled to take place in the future, it makes sense to make this a permanent change during the summer months.”

The proposal would go into effect annually from June 1 to October 1, with the open container ordinance being lifted daily from noon to midnight within the district. Drinks would also have to be in clear to-go cups if they were taken outdoors and into other businesses.

Image courtesy of Oswego Mayor Barlow’s Office

The legislation will be considered by the Administrative Services Committee at City Hall on March 21 at 6:30 p.m.