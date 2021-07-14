Oswego Mayor releases statement on Port Authority: ‘We’re happy to work together’

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued a statement following the announcement that the City of Oswego had plans to sue the Port Authority over misrepresentations of a recent project. 

The statement reads:

“The City of Oswego and Oswego Port Authority have begun discussions in good faith in an effort to identify solutions. We’re happy to work together to find a solution that works for city government, the port, local business owners, various stakeholders and the community at large.”

oSWEGO MAYOR BILLY BARLOW

