Oswego Mayor releases statement on Port Authority: ‘We’re happy to work together’ Local News Posted: Jul 14, 2021 / 02:41 PM EDT / Updated: Jul 14, 2021 / 04:34 PM EDT OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued a statement following the announcement that the City of Oswego had plans to sue the Port Authority over misrepresentations of a recent project. The statement reads: “The City of Oswego and Oswego Port Authority have begun discussions in good faith in an effort to identify solutions. We’re happy to work together to find a solution that works for city government, the port, local business owners, various stakeholders and the community at large.”oSWEGO MAYOR BILLY BARLOW