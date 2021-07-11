Oswego Mayor says city plans to file lawsuit against Port Authority

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow told NewsChannel 9 that the city plans to file a lawsuit against the Port Authority on Monday.

On Tuesday, Barlow called the structure obnoxious and said the Port Authority “belligerently misrepresented” the project involving a large structure that many have claimed obscures the Oswego skyline.

“Well I thought they were going to make a decision and publicize that decision by the end of the week, which end of the week for most people was closed business Friday,” Barlow said.

“I haven’t heard anything, I know that the city will be moving forward with our lawsuit tomorrow filing that, we’re prepared to do that and I just don’t trust the Port right now.”

Mayor Billy Barlow

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area