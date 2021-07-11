Oswego Mayor says city plans to file lawsuit against Port Authority

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow told NewsChannel 9 that the city plans to file a lawsuit against the Port Authority on Monday.

On Tuesday, Barlow called the structure obnoxious and said the Port Authority “belligerently misrepresented” the project involving a large structure that many have claimed obscures the Oswego skyline.

“Well I thought they were going to make a decision and publicize that decision by the end of the week, which end of the week for most people was closed business Friday,” Barlow said.