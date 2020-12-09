OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will hold a virtual COVID-19 Town Hall on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. on his Facebook page.
During the town hall, Barlow will answer questions submitted beforehand by citizens. If you have a question, send it to townhall@oswegony.org.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Potential public exposure to COVID-19 at two Oswego businesses
- Oswego Mayor to hold COVID town hall Wednesday night
- Storm Team Academy: What’s the difference between weather and climate?
- Search for pilot continues after F-16 crashes in Michigan
- Second stimulus checks: Will direct payments make it into a relief deal?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App