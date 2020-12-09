Oswego Mayor to hold COVID town hall Wednesday night

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WSYR-TV) - Quad one opportunities are always so important during the college basketball season, but that especially holds true this year given all of the uncertainty heading into the winter. Syracuse found itself in position to nail down an early-season quality victory on the road at #21 Rutgers, but the orange couldn't close the deal.

The Scarlet Knights dominated the final fie minutes of the contest turning a slim three-point deficit into a 10-point victory. Rutgers went on an 11-0 run late to pull ahead en route to a 79-69 win in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Ron Harper, Jr. led the home team with 26 points, seven rebounds.