Oswego Mayor to hold COVID town hall Wednesday night

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will hold a virtual COVID-19 Town Hall on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. on his Facebook page.

During the town hall, Barlow will answer questions submitted beforehand by citizens. If you have a question, send it to townhall@oswegony.org.

