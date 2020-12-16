Oswego mayor to hold public form on police reform plan

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, December 16, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will hold a public forum where he will unveil the Oswego Police Department’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

On June 12, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that requires every law enforcement agency to adopt a police reform plan by April 2021.

Since June, the City of Oswego and the Oswego Police Department have been working on a plan. The details will be released Wednesday night, and then the public will be able to comment on the plan.

The forum will be streamed on the mayor’s Facebook page, as well as the city’s YouTube channel. The public is welcome to attend in person, but attendance will be capped at 25 people. In person attendees may sign up to speak following the presentation. But if you are unable to attend, the City of Oswego has established an email account at publiccomment@oswegony.org for residents to submit comments, questions, and concerns.