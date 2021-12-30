Oswego mother arrested for attempting to murder her son

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Ramona Cooper, 38, of Oswego, was for arrested for several criminal charges. These charges include:

Ramona Cooper
  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Attempted assault in the first degree
  • Assault in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
  • Menacing in the second degree

The sheriff’s office reports that these charges are from when Cooper cut her teenage son’s chin with a kitchen knife on December 14. Her son was treated at the hospital and released after he was able to pry the knife from her and escape to a neighbor’s house.

After a prolonged investigation, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office reports, it was determined that Cooper was trying to kill her son by stabbing him in the neck. She is to be arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Parts Court Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area