Oswego mother arrested for attempting to murder her son

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Ramona Cooper, 38, of Oswego, was for arrested for several criminal charges. These charges include:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Attempted assault in the first degree

Assault in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Menacing in the second degree

The sheriff’s office reports that these charges are from when Cooper cut her teenage son’s chin with a kitchen knife on December 14. Her son was treated at the hospital and released after he was able to pry the knife from her and escape to a neighbor’s house.

After a prolonged investigation, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office reports, it was determined that Cooper was trying to kill her son by stabbing him in the neck. She is to be arraigned in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Parts Court Thursday afternoon.