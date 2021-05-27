Oswego Museum offering tours of U.S. Army vessel to WWII veterans and their families

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will unite D-Day and WWII veterans with the museum’s U.S. Army Transport LT-5 , the last functional U.S. Army vessel that participated in the Normandy landings, at a commemorative event on Sunday, June 6, the 77th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

“We think it most fitting to welcome veterans of World War II, the D-Day invasion and their families at the LT-5,” said Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess. “These veterans and this veteran tug are symbols of one of the greatest undertakings in world history and we continue to honor their service. “

The tug is owned by the Port of Oswego Authority and maintained by the museum. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is located at 1 W. First Street, Oswego, at the West First Street Pier, overlooking the Oswego Harbor.

The LT-5 will be open for tours to the general public free of charge from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. A commemorative ceremony and tours of the vessel exclusively for WWII veterans and their families will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

The LT-5 Major Elisha K. Henson was one of the first large tug classes built to transport equipment for the Normandy invasion.

According to the U.S. Naval Institute, fewer than 30 documented vessels that served on D-Day are still afloat, and only five are barely above water.

According to the National Parks Service, this makes Oswego’s LT-5 the last functional U.S. Army vessel that participated in the Normandy landings.

Port of Oswego Authority Executive Director William Scriber, a decorated military veteran who served in Desert Storm/Desert Shield with the U.S. Army Special Operations Airborne Command, says he is looking forward to welcoming fellow veterans to this special event. “We are very proud to have preserved and maintained the LT-5 so that our veterans and members of the public can see a unique piece of history docked right here in Oswego at the West Pier.”

WWII veterans and their families who would like to attend the June 6 ceremony are asked to call the museum for more information at 315-342-0480.