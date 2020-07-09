Oswego Neighborhood Clean-up Program looks to clear away yard and lawn debris quickly

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is launching a new program that’s intended to speed up yard and lawn debris pick-up and encourage community neighborhood clean ups.

As part of his 2020 State of the City address earlier this year, Mayor Billy Barlow announced the purchase of several receptacles for residents to use to throw away brush and lawn debris.

The receptacles will be strategically placed around the City of Oswego. Neighbors can also request one be placed in a specific location.

“Our new Neighborhood Clean-up Program is an attempt to expedite brush pick up in the City of Oswego by allowing residents to quickly and easily dispose of their lawn debris in a nearby receptacle to avoid having to travel to the DPW or from having to wait for the weekly pick-up schedule to move through the neighborhood,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “More importantly, residents all over our community are investing in their property and working to improve their neighborhoods. This program allows neighbors to come together to easily organize neighborhood community clean-ups and can be made available for community volunteers and organizations stepping up to help make improve Oswego.”

In April, the City of Oswego launched the “Keep Oswego Clean” Initiative, doubling the number of trash cans in public space and city parks, doubling the fine for littering and prohibiting smoking on city property. Barlow said the neighborhood clean-up program can take that initiative a step further and hopes for community support and engagement to help get the program off the ground.

The City Department of Public Works plans on making the receptacles available on Friday afternoons and they will be picked up Monday mornings.

Residents can request a receptacle or organize a cleanup by contacting the City of Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-343-5055.