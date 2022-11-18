OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months.

The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years to make this happen. This shelter was created under the New York State “Code Blue” policy. This policy provides free, overnight shelter whenever the temperature is expected to fall below 32 degrees.

The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

While in the shelter, those in need are provided a place to sleep, blankets, and food, while being supervised.

It is located at 225 West First Street underneath the Pontiac Apartment building.

To enter, individuals should use the Oneida Street side entrance.

Mayor Billy Barlow said, “this winter we are partnering with the great folks at Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless here in our area when the city enters “code blue” status. I appreciate the fine work Victory does and the services they provide to bring opportunity and hope to the less fortunate and ensure the most vulnerable aren’t left out in the dark and cold as conditions worsen.”

For further assistance, individuals in need of services may also call 211.

Daun Whittaker, Executive Director of Victory Transformation said, “We are again happy to partner with Mayor Barlow, the City of Oswego, and Oswego County, to provide a safe, warm places for those in need in our community. Thanks to the continued support from city and county government, and our wonderful staff here at Victory, we have been able to continually expand hours and capability to better serve the area.

To contact Victory Transformation to learn more, call 315-403-7681.