OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High waters along the Oswego River Canal along with swift currents from all the recent rain have forced organizers to cancel this year’s Oswego Paddlefest.

More than 350 people had signed up for the event, which is normally hosted by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in the port city.

The event was set to be held Saturday, July 17. The organizing committee will meet and try to reschedule for another date this summer.