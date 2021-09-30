Oswego PD could see late year budget increase

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is looking to ramp its police presence before the end of 2021.

Mayor Billy Barlow has proposed adding $120,000 to the Oswego Police Department to be used by the end of the year, according to a press release sent by the city Thursday.

The money would increase late night staffing, homeless canvassing, special investigations, and quality of life patrols.

“For the remainder of 2021, I’m requesting an increase in homeless canvassing efforts to connect individuals to available resources, additional resources towards drug enforcement to address the increase in molly in our community and more late-night quality of life patrols in our parks and neighborhoods to combat disturbances and vandalism,” said Mayor Barlow.

“New York State’s so-called “bail-reforms” laws are wreaking havoc on upstate communities like Oswego but I’m confident with additional resources devoted to the Oswego Police Department we can keep criminals, who should be in jail, from committing more crimes and causing more issues throughout our city,” Barlow added.

The $120,000 will use $45,000 in unspent funding previously allocated to equipment and technological upgrades combined with $75,000 in additional funding Barlow is requesting from the Oswego Common Council.

Mayor Barlow will ask for the additional funding during the October 4th Administrative Services Committee at 6:30 p.m.