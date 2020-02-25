Closings
Oswego PD warns of counterfeit money that has been circulating at local businesses

(Nexstar)

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Police Department is reminding businesses to check the bills being used at their stores.

Over the last two weeks, the Oswego Police Department has received numerous complaints of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.

“We’re asking the public to be aware and cognizant of fake money circulating throughout the community. The Oswego Police Department is aware and currently investigating and will take all steps necessary to stop the circulation and track the origin” stated Mayor William Barlow.

Oswego Police Chief Cady stated, “The best way to identify counterfeit bills is to utilize the security features within each bill. There is a great website that explains the security features within each denomination. Visit https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations.”

If you encounter a counterfeit bill, you’re asked to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315) 342-8131.

