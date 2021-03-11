Oswego plans Easter Bunny drive-by April 3

Wooden Easter eggs sit in a box at the White House waiting to be delivered to organizations in the area Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington. With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, first lady Melania Trump is giving 25,000 commemorative Easter eggs to area children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and grocery store chains. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is planning an Easter Bunny drive by event for April 3 as an alternative to the city’s regular Easter Egg hunt.

The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will escort the Easter Bunny through city streets and will distribute plastic eggs filled with candy, and some will have slips for prizes inside.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our annual Easter Egg Hunt will not happen this year, hopefully we will be back in 2022. This gives the kids a chance to see and wave to the bunny and get some fun candy in their bags”, said Jennifer Losurdo of The Oswego City County Youth Bureau.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “The City of Oswego continues to develop creative ways to safely engage Oswego children and families during the pandemic. I thank the Oswego City Youth Bureau and our partners for their efforts and know this even if something our children will look forward to and enjoy.”

The route of the Easter Bunny is below:

EAST SIDE ROUTE:

Start at OPD at 9:45am

10:00am- Corner of E. Utica & E. 3rd St/Syracuse Ave

10:15am- Corner of Syracuse Ave/Bunner /CER

10:30am- Hamilton Homes via Bunner, Maple and Church

10:45am- East 4th & Utica

11:00am- E. 8th/E. Oneida/E. 10th/E. Utica St

11:15am- Corner of E. Bridge/E. 7th St

11:30am- E. 10th ½ /E. Van Buren/E. 9th St

11:45am-East Seneca St to West Side Route

WEST SIDE ROUTE:

12:00 pm- Corner of W. Bridge & W. 1st St

12:15 pm- Corner W. 1st St & Lake St

12:30 pm- W. 4th St/W. VanBuren St

12:45 pm- Corner of W. 8th to W. Seneca St

1:00 pm- W. Seneca St to W. 2nd St

1:15 pm- W. 1st St to W. Utica St to W. 5th St

1:30 pm- W. 5th St to Varick St

1:45 pm- Varick St to Murray St to Gerritt St

2:00 pm- Gerritt St to W. 5th St to Munn St

2:15- Munn to Burden Drive to Deer trail to W. 1st St

2:30 pm- W. 1st St to Ellen St

2:45 pm- Ellen St to Hawley St to Niagara St to W. 9th St

3:00 pm- W. 9th St to W. Mohawk St/Dublin St/W. Oneida St

3:15pm- W. Oneida St to W. Bridge to Washington Blvd to Draper St

3:30 pm- Back to Oswego Police Dept.

Any updates will be posted on the youth bureau’s Facebook event page.