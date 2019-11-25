Oswego Police Chief to retire in January

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 22 years of service with the Oswego City Police Department, Chief Tory L. DeCaire announced that he will retire in January. DeCaire has been Chief for eight years.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said, “Originally hired as a Patrol Officer in January 1998, Chief DeCaire worked his way through the ranks of the department before being selected as the department’s ‘top cop’ in May 2011, making him the twentieth Chief of Police for the OPD and the longest-serving OPD Chief since Chief Floyd Kunzwiler retired in 1987. I’ve had the privilege to work with Chief DeCaire on a number of city programs including the resurrection of the DARE and SRO programs, partnering with local agencies to create the Rapid Evaluation and Appropriate Placement program as well as various other city initiatives geared toward community policing and improving the overall quality of life for the citizens of Oswego.”

Barlow continued, “I am extremely grateful for Chief DeCaire’s service. The Oswego Police Department has been a major component to Oswego’s recent renaissance and under Chief DeCaire’s leadership, the police department has aided our code enforcement efforts, focused on community policing and conducted special initiatives to ensure the safety of all Oswego residents. Chief DeCaire always pushed for a more efficient, effective department by reducing overtime costs, implementing innovative changes and consistently found ways to improve service to the public. On behalf of the Oswego Common Council and the entire Oswego community, I congratulate Chief DeCaire on an impeccable career and thank him for 22 years of exceptional service to his community in law enforcement.”

Chief DeCaire stated, “I had never intended to stay-on as Chief past my 20 years of service, however, when Mayor Barlow first took over and, after hearing his robust agenda to drive Oswego forward, I promised to stay in my position at least until he secured his second term in office allowing the Mayor to focus on the many projects and improvements he had in store. Now, with the Mayor preparing to begin his second term, and with some of the extraordinary achievements already in place and many more in the works, I saw this as my opportunity to focus on my future endeavors. I look forward to seeing the progression of Oswego’s revitalization as well as the continuation of the excellent and professional police service that our community has come to expect and deserves.”

Chief DeCaire added, “I have spent my entire career working toward bettering the community. Now that I prepare to embark on a new path, I plan to continue working toward that goal in ways yet to be determined. For now, I’m looking forward to enjoying some off time, being with my loved ones and hopefully, come summer, being able to enjoy the amazing Harborfest fireworks with my family for the very first time. Thank you, Oswego, it has been my honor to serve as your Police Chief!”

