Oswego Police Department launches 30×30 Initiative

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the Oswego Police Department will participate in the “30×30 Pledge.”

The pledge is a series of low-cost to no-cost actions that departments can take to improve equal representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

The overall goal of the initiative is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by the year 2030. Mayor Barlow says his goal is to go a step further and that they still have work to do in order to achieve that.

“Right now we are at about 15 percent,” he said, “So we have to really double the number of females who are working in the police department.”

Officer Chelsea Giovo says that it is an opportunity for her and her fellow officers, to be able to usher in a new generation of female officers.

“Girls come up and they are like I want to be just like you, and that’s great to hear.” She said.

“We have five other females in this department who go above and beyond and participate in community events as well, so hopefully with this program we ultimately get that 30 by 30.”

Giovo will be on a virtual panel of multiple female law enforcement officers of different levels this Friday to speak about the impacts and experiences of women in criminal justice.

More information on how to attend the panel can be found on the SUNY Oswego website.