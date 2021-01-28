Oswego Police fighting hunger and keeping neighbors warm with ‘Souper Bowl’

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tackling hunger in the City of Oswego, the police department wants to help warm people up this winter.

The Oswego Police Department is hosting the “Souper Bowl”. They’ll be collecting cans of soup ahead of the big game on February 7. Neighbors can take part by dropping off cans of soup at the department’s lobby, located at 169 W. 2nd Street. All donations will be given to the Human Concerns Center.

