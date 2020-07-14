Oswego Police introduce new K9 unit

OSWEGO, NY (WSYR-TV) — Meet K9 Luke.
K9 Luke is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois and will be working with his partner, Oswego police officer Joshua Martin.
The team will attend K9 handler school run by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
The 16 week course covering obedience, tracking, handler protection and search techniques.
After graduating from there K9 Luke and Officer Martin will attend a six week course covering explosive detection training.
“I’d like to welcome our newest member of the Oswego Police Department, Luke, to our department and to the Oswego community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Adding a bomb-sniffing dog to the Oswego Police Department will allow our police department to better serve our community and protect our residents during large community events and other dangers that can occur,” Barlow said.
The Oswego Police Department has another K9 officer, Crixus, who specializes in narcotics detection.
