Oswego Police looking for missing 17-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in determining the location and/or whereabouts of a missing teenager, Brad L. Currier.

He was last seen at the Oswego Hospital Saturday, April 3, around 6:15 p.m.

Currier is a resident of the Town of Hastings and is described as a white, 17-year-old male, approximately 185 lbs with brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120.

callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area