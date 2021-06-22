Oswego Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim in neck

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man in Oswego has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree after further investigation of an incident on June 11, Oswego Sheriff’s deputies say.

According to deputies, Marcus M. Miller, 38 of Oswego stabbed a victim a total of 7 times, some of them aimed at the neck during the late hours of June 11.

Miller was previously arrested for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree in relation to the incident, and was later bonded out of jail on June 18.

He is currently being held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.