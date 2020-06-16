Interactive Maps

Oswego Police searching for car involved in accident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Oswego Police are asking for the public’s help after a property damage accident that happened this past weekend.

Detectives said it happened late Sunday night on Cherry Street, just south of East Albany Street.

Anyone with information about the vehicle in the following photo is asked to call the police department at (315) 342-8120.

