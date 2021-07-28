Oswego providing free lighthouse tours August 7-8

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To celebrate National Lighthouse Day, the City of Oswego is partnering with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse August 7-8.

The 30-minute tour will take off from Wright’s Landing Marina and tour the lighthouse which the city has helped restore.

Reservations can be made at https://t.co/lyucz9J1OZ and will be held on a first-come-first serve basis for city residents only. Book now, great way to spend an afternoon in Oswego on the water! — Billy Barlow (@MayorBarlow) July 28, 2021

“Offering free tours to Oswego residents presents the perfect opportunity for residents who have yet to visit the restored lighthouse by making a reservation and experience Oswego by water at no cost,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said.

Reservations for the weekend can be made at www.hlwmm.org and will be held on a first-come-first serve basis for city residents only. Tickets, normally $30 per person, will be paid for by the City of Oswego and up to six people can be accommodated per boat, running every half hour from 12:30pm to 4:00pm both Saturday and Sunday.

“We are honored to serve as stewards of the iconic Oswego Lighthouse. Part of that responsibility is to educate our community,” said Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. “Many Oswegonians have said a visit to the Lighthouse has been on their bucket list. Mayor Barlow is providing a wonderful opportunity to cross it off the list while enjoying a great water experience.”

Visitors, who must be at least 5 years old, will also be given a $5 discount dinner coupon at participating local restaurants. To sign up for the National Lighthouse Day promotion on August 7th and 8th you will need to use the coupon code LHDay2021.

The code will ONLY work on boat tours booked on August 7th & 8th.