Oswego receives grant for new playground and bridge lighting

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will receive over $557,000 in grant funding to replace the Breitbeck Park playground and light up the pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River on the former O&W train trestle.

$412,267 will be used to replace the Breitbeck Park playground, and $145,771 will be put towards illuminating the pedestrian bridge.

The Breitbeck Park playground will take on a new look that closely resembles some of Oswego’s most notable features. The goal of this new playground is to create a safer place for children with an updated appearance. The theme will be nautical-based.

See graphic below:

The total cost for the playground project will be around $550,000, and the City of Oswego will be required to contribute $140,000 to complete it.

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to replace the old and dangerous playground at Breitbeck Park with a playground that’ll add to our recent projects, and that’ll provide a fun, unique experience for our youngsters,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.

The bridge will feature lighting for evenings and special events with different colors and patterns to create a visually pleasing appearance for locals and visitors.

The bridge lighting project will be similar to the lighting of the Varick Dam falls in 2018.

“I’m also happy to be able to secure funding to illuminate the Pedestrian Bridge that we can tie in with our special events and use to encourage walking and outdoor activity while further beautifying our community. I’d like to thank my economic development team for working so hard to get these projects funded and look forward to pushing them through to completion next summer,” Barlow said.

Both projects are set to start and reach completion in 2022.