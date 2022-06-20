HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Wayne County, New York, State Police officials announced Monday.

Authorities say troopers responded to the crash on West Port Bay Road in the Town of Huron around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a southbound SUV left the roadway, struck a sign and utility police, and rolled over several times.

Officials say the driver and sole occupant, 23-year-old Amber Lagoe of Oswego, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe Lagoe was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and added that the investigation remains ongoing.