Oswego residents asked to conserve water during heatwave

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is sending out a message on Tuesday asking residents to conserve water.

The high temperatures this week have put the water distribution system under heavy demand.

The City asks neighbors to take actions like using lawn sprinklers only in the evening to preserve the water supply.

