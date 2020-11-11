Oswego revives Trees for Vets program

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday the revival of the city’s Trees for Vets program.
The program started back in 2009 and allows residents to recognize a veteran by donating a tree in their honor. The city plants the tree with a plaque.
When the program first started, about 30 trees were planted.
Anyone wishing to donate a tree should call the city at (315) 342-2513. The veteran must live in the City of Oswego.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Female artists shine in 2020 CMA nominations
- Check out the 2020 CMA Awards nominees
- CMA Awards Show marks many firsts in 2020
- Get to know the 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees
- New blood among this year’s CMA Entertainer of the Year nominees
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App