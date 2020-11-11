Oswego revives Trees for Vets program

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Wednesday the revival of the city’s Trees for Vets program.

The program started back in 2009 and allows residents to recognize a veteran by donating a tree in their honor. The city plants the tree with a plaque. 

When the program first started, about 30 trees were planted. 

Anyone wishing to donate a tree should call the city at (315) 342-2513. The veteran must live in the City of Oswego.

