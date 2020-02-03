Oswego River Walk receives $1.3 million in funding from FEMA

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Lake Ontario flooding in 2017 and 2019 damaged Oswego’s River Walk West, FEMA is providing funding to help restore the damage.

On Monday, Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced that $1,396,687.91 has been awarded to the City of Oswego from FEMA to restore River Walk West, which was damaged by flooding.

“The flooding of Lake Ontario in 2017 and again this year has devastated shoreline communities and recreational spaces such as Oswego’s River Walk and the regional economy right alongside it,” said Senator Schumer. “This funding is a critical investment that will help the City of Oswego restore the River Walk’s shoreline, improve its resiliency to future extreme weather events and ensure the lakeshore economy continues to thrive.”

“This funding will help the City of Oswego rebuild its River Walk after the facilities were destroyed by extreme flooding from Lake Ontario,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This flooding has severely damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure along Lake Ontario’s shoreline, and investments like these are critical to rebuilding our communities. I’m proud to announce this funding and I will always fight to make sure the communities along Lake Ontario have the resources necessary to recover from the flood damage they’ve suffered.”

“This funding will allow for the full repair of the West Linear Walkway, an important piece to Oswego’s waterfront. While the high water levels along Lake Ontario remain a challenge and continue to cause new damage, we are appreciative of the funding made available to repair this popular walkway and will continue to address other areas of damage moving forward,” said Mayor of Oswego William J. Barlow, Jr.

