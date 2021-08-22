Oswego Sheriff’s Office issues no unnecessary travel on Oneida Lake and River

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton and Sheriffs from surrounding counties have issued a no unnecessary travel on the Oswego County Shores of Oneida Lake.

Officials said the water level in Oneida Lake is at dangerously high levels, causing shoreline flooding, and hiding hazards in the water that are usually visable.

The Sheriff’s Office warns that wakes from passing boats could cause additional damage for businesses and homes along the lake shore.

They said hazard buoys may have been displaced due to strong currents and that the unusually high levels are hiding shore walls, rocks, floating debris, and much more.

The Sheriff’s Office asks people to please avoid any unnecessary travel on Oneida Lake and Oneida River. At this time the canal system locks have been closed until further notice. It is anticipated the water levels will recede in a few days.