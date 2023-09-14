OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It normally is a 5/8 mile asphalt oval, but Thursday morning Sept. 14, 2023, the transformation from the “Steel Palace” to the “Clay Palace” began at the Oswego Speedway in preparation for Super DIRT Week.

Take a ride in a dump truck as the clay is delivered

Clay from an on-site location at the speedway began being spreading on the oval by dump trucks and GPS-guided bulldozers.

This is the seventh year the city of Oswego has hosted NAPA Super DIRT Week. The move to Oswego occurred in 2016 following the demolition of the “Moody Mile” racetrack at the New York State Fairgrounds.

According to a tweet on X, the entire racing surface at Oswego has been GPS-mapped ensuring even spreading of clay on the racing surface.

It will take nearly 500 truckloads of clay to complete the transformation.