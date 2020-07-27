Oswego Speedway playing host to milk and food giveaway on Tuesday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A drive-through milk and food distribution will be held at the Oswego Speedway on Tuesday. It begins at 11 a.m.

Upstate Niagara will donate 2,000 gallons of milk and thousands of pounds of meat and produce will be given away, as well.

There will be a two gallon limit on milk and a limit of one of each food box per car. You do not need to pre-register for this giveaway.

