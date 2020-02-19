Oswego County stenographer arrested for extensive over-billing scheme

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County stenographer was arrested after stealing more than $187,000 from extensive over-billing.
The state inspector general said Laura Hayes, 47, of Phoenix routinely added zeros to billing invoices to insurance carrier clients.
Hayes was arraigned on grand larceny charges.
She is due back in court next month. There is no word whether any of the money was recovered.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Experts say there’s reason to be hopeful even as coronavirus death toll rises over 2,000
- Family Healthcast: 2/19/2020
- Community leaders focus on increasing wages on the border
- Athlete of the Week: Edwin Seton
- Census Bureau’s new ad campaign targets minorities
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App