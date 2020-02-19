Oswego County stenographer arrested for extensive over-billing scheme

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County stenographer was arrested after stealing more than $187,000 from extensive over-billing.

The state inspector general said Laura Hayes, 47, of Phoenix routinely added zeros to billing invoices to insurance carrier clients.

Hayes was arraigned on grand larceny charges.

She is due back in court next month. There is no word whether any of the money was recovered.

