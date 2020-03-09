Oswego street hockey rink to be named after Jack Bobbett

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of his State of the City Address, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a street hockey rink in the city will have a new name.

Monday, Barlow said Shapiro Park street hockey rink, which will be undergoing renovations, will be dedicated to Jack Bobbett.

Bobbett was struck and killed by a vehicle at the corner of East 1st and Bridge Street last summer. He was 11 years old.

Barlow will give his State of the City Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected