Oswego Sunset Concert Series to return this July

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego is bringing back the Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park. 

The series, which dates back to 1935, is set to return Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m., but will move from the city bandstand to the pavilion in Breitbeck Park. 

“We’re pleased to once again partner with the Oswego County Musicians Union, and the Oswego County Musicians Collective to bring the sunset concert series back to Breitbeck Park. After cancelling the series in 2020 due to COVID-19, we know Oswego residents will be excited to get back down to Breitbeck Park to hear their favorite big band and jazz compositions,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. 

2021 Oswego Summer Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park 

July 7                           Concert Band                          7:30                 

July 14                         Concert Band                          7:30                 

July 21                         Jazz Band                                7:30                 

July 28                         Jazz Band                               7:30                 

August 4                     Concert Band                          7:00                 

August 11                   Concert Band                          7:00                 

August 18                   Jazz Band                                7:00                 

August 25                   Concert Band                          7:00     

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concerts are free and open to the public. 

