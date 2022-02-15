They City, the EDO, and FoodFetched have teamed up to waive fees from March 1 to March 13

(WSYR-TV) — Food delivery has become one of the ways of life for many during the pandemic. Now, in an effort to boost the local food economy, the City of Oswego has committed to covering delivery fees and service charges from March 1 to March 13.

The city has partnered with the Economic Development Office and FoodFetched, an Ogdensburg based delivery service company, to ease the burden on local restaurants and patrons.

“Food delivery apps traditionally sway people towards shopping with larger, corporate food chains. By partnering with FoodFetched to temporarily eliminate delivery fees, we provide residents an opportunity to shop local, at no cost, while using delivery apps and we save small businesses money from covering added on service charges,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our initiative is a win-win for consumers and small business owners and gives residents a chance to try delivery service apps at no extra charge, while promoting our small, downtown businesses.”

Business owners interested in signing onto FoodFetched to take advantage of the upcoming initiative need to email Amy Murphy at amurphy@oswegony.org no later than February 25, 2022.

“FoodFetched is excited to partner with the City of Oswego to provide a great local delivery service to the community & work with local restaurants,” said Jeff Lago of FoodFetched.

Oswego City residents interested in participating can download the FoodFetched app or go to www.foodfetched.com to create an account.