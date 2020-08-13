Oswego to host ‘City Games,’ a friendly decor competition, this fall, winter season

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Let the games begin! The City of Oswego, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and iHeartOswego announced on Thursday they will host three at-home and at-work Fall & Winter “City Games” for families and businesses alike.

The games will begin in October with “Crazy Scarecrow Creations.” November will host “Crazy Christmas Tree Decorating.” And “Crazy Winter Window Decorating” will round out the competition in December.

These contests are hoping to give families a chance to have fun and work together on projects during the COVID-19 pandemic when many of us are staying at home. Businesses are also encouraged to participate as the games coincide with the holiday season when most are decorating.

“While we all continue to survive & thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau collaborated with iHeartOswego in order to offer a few friendly competitions for families and business to participate in (and maybe win a prize!),” said Jennifer Losurdo, of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Families and businesses can visit OswegoCityGames.com beginning on August 15 for rules and registration. You must register to be entered. For additional information contact Jen Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at JLosurdo@OswegoNY.org.