OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Love meeting celebrities? Well you can hop to it and see the Easter Bunny this April!

On Saturday, April 1, the Easter Bunny will be escorted through the streets of Oswego for the kids to see and get pictures with!

The City of Oswego, Oswego City County Youth Bureau, PJC Contracting, Tuts Hair Pyramid, and Lou Anne Rucynski-Coleman will host this Easter Bunny drive along.

They will be handing out bags of plastic eggs filled with candy!

West Side Route

10:20 a.m. – Burden Drive/Deertrail

10:45 a.m. – Shapiro Park

11:05 a.m. – Kingsford Elementary School

11:25 a.m. – Oswego High School Parking Lot

11:45 a.m. – Draper Street

12:05 p.m. – Breitbeck Park (Bell Tower Lot)

East Side Route

12:45 p.m. – Fort Ontario Parking Lot (E. 4th St. Entrance)

1:05 p.m. – Fitzhugh Park (E. 10th & E. Cayuga St)

1:25 p.m. – East Park

1:45 p.m. – Syracuse Ave & Bunner St.

2:05 p.m. – Oak Hill Park

2:30 p.m. – Bunner St/public Health Center Entrance

If you need further questions answered, please call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or email jlosurdo@oswegony.org.