Oswego to increase patrols to combat large off-campus student gatherings

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego Police Department (OPD) will be stepping up its outreach to combat mass gatherings as students return to the Oswego community.

OPD will take a proactive approach to educate off-campus students as they return. Door-to-door outreach will take place in the next two weeks, reminding students of the rules. OPD is also increasing its late-night patrols through the month of September.

“As off-campus residents return to Oswego, we want to educate and remind residents that COVID-19 is still very much a concern to our community and we will not tolerate mass gatherings or loud, late-night disruptions,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our goal is to, first and foremost, educate our residents on our rules and expectations, but we will be increasing patrols and conducting enforcement details during evenings and through weekends to ensure our expectations are being met as it relates to late-night disruptions and mass gatherings to maintain the quality of life for our residents and protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”

Police Chief Phil Cady adds that officers will also be on bike and foot patrolling neighborhoods. “Please be mindful of the social distancing requirements and the need for all of us to do our part to stop the spread.”

Courtesy: City of Oswego

Noise and disturbances caused by parties could lead to arrest for disorderly conduct and local social host law violations.

Residents can report a large party or late-night disturbance anonymously by calling the OPD’s non-emergency line at 315-342-8120.